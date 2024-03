Who Got The Work

Walmart has retained attorney Jerald L. Ostdiek of Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 5 in Nebraska District Court by the Simmons Olsen Law Firm on behalf of a married couple who allege that cases of water fell on the wife's foot. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline M. Deluca, is 4:24-cv-03030, Dietrich et al v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 21, 2024, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Dietrich

Oak Dietrich

Plaintiffs

Simmons, Olsen Law Firm

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Swire Pacific Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Douglas, Kelly Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims