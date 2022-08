Removed To Federal Court

Procter & Gamble on Thursday removed a consumer class action over the labeling of DayQuil non-drowsy cough medicine to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Harvath Law Group, contends that the product has an ingredient which actually causes drowsiness. Procter & Gamble is represented by Polsinelli. The case is 4:22-cv-00892, Diesel v. The Procter & Gamble Company et al.