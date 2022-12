Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Mariani Packing Co. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and the Harvath Law Group, alleges that the defendant's bags of vanilla yogurt raisins contain excessive slack fill. The case is 4:22-cv-01368, Diesel v. Mariani Packing Co. Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 22, 2022, 1:09 PM