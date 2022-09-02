Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Brian Thomas Armstrong and Streamline System Designs Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Isaac H. Greenfield on behalf of Diesel Funding LLC, accuses defendants of failing to pay around $234,000 in connection with a standard merchant cash advance agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-07505, Diesel Funding, LLC v. Streamline System Designs, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 5:41 AM