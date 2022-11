Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Turner Kosmo on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Target to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by W Law on behalf of Tiara Diega, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting paid FMLA during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for her newborn child and to protect herself as an immunocompromised individual. The case is 3:22-cv-01809, Diega v. Target Corp.