Who Got The Work

John F. Sylvia of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has entered an appearance for F-Star Therapeutics and its top officials in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 12 in New York Southern District Court by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Mark Diebolt, arises from F-Star's efforts to merge with InvoX Pharma Limited and seeks to enjoin a proposed all-cash transaction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:22-cv-05941, Diebolt v. F-Star Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 22, 2022, 10:37 AM