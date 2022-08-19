Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carlton Fields on Wednesday removed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Thomas Kostopoulos and Kostopoulos Investment Holdings LLC to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Cochran & Edwards on behalf of ATL Pain Management LLC and chiropractor Matthew DiDuro, centers on the defendants continued use of the plaintiffs' trademarks after their business relationship was terminated. The case is 1:22-cv-03314, DiDuro et al v. Kostopoulos et al.

Health Care

August 19, 2022, 10:06 AM