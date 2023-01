Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of property damage claims, was filed by Wheeler, DiUlio, & Barnabei on behalf of Justin Didomenico. The case is 2:23-cv-00105, Didomenico v. Allied Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 5:17 PM