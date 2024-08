Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Brent Hicks has entered an appearance for Atalco Gramercy in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 15 in Louisiana Middle District Court by J. Mark Robinson LLC on behalf of Didier Consultants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson, is 3:24-cv-00571, Didier Consultants, Inc. v. Atalco Gramercy, LLC.

August 29, 2024, 8:55 AM

Didier Consultants, Inc.

Robinson Law Firm

Atalco Gramercy, LLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

