The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is considering whether Uber's pop-up screen gave reasonable notice of the rideshare company's updated terms that would limit a registered rider's $63 million damages claim to arbitration after he suffered paralyzing injuries in a crash. It's the second time within the last few years that the state high court will consider whether Uber's contracts meet basic standards under Massachusetts law.

January 05, 2024, 4:19 PM

