The habeas court determined trial counsel for the petitioner was ineffective, but the Connecticut Supreme Court reversed the decision, and ruled that while trial counsel did not recommend the court's pretrial sentence offer, the attorney's performance was not deficient. The petitioner, Derek Maia, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the decision. The court's pretrial offer was 45 years.

Connecticut

August 14, 2023, 7:06 PM

