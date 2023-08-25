Did Prosecutor Use His Office to Harm a Competitor of His Si...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey law enforcement agency has been hit with a civil rights suit claiming that an assistant prosecutor who moonlights as a home builder brought criminal charges against owners of a construction company that was his direct competitor. The latest suit against the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is the second against the agency stemming from prosecutions against home builders by Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor William Scharfenberg, the owner of a company called Beacon Homes.

