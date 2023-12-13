Did Michael Cohens Lawyer Cite Fake Cases? US Judge Aims to ...

News From Law.com

A recent court filing on behalf of onetime Trump lawyer and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen may have cited cases that do not exist, a federal judge has found. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York issued a two-page order to show cause Tuesday, writing that Cohen's attorney David M. Schwartz, a solo practitioner in New York, cited three cases as examples of "District Court decisions, affirmed by the Second Circuit Court, granting early termination of supervised release."

New York

December 13, 2023, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /