Did Judge Glazer Get It Right? Case Puts Court in Glare of N...

News From Law.com

Lawyers who've represented LGBTQ+ clients across the country are weighing in on the way a judge treated a transgender celebrity during a bond hearing. Some lawyers are applauding Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer as being progressive and supportive in the way she acknowledged defendant and social media influencer Nikita Dragun by her preferred pronoun, and by detailing accommodations afforded to transgender detainees. However, others feel the judge didn't do enough to ensure the defendant's safety while detained.

Florida

November 15, 2022, 1:17 PM