Did DeSantis Violate Sunshine Law in Airlift of Migrants? Re...

Public records revealed that Larry Keefe, a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida and the state's public safety czar, was among those in Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration directly involved in its program to transport migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. And critics of the administration, such as Daniel Uhlfelder, a candidate for the Office of the Attorney General, alleged the governor is abusing Florida's Sunshine Law, a series of statutes that guarantee transparency in state government.

October 17, 2022, 10:46 AM