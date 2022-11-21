Did DA Krasner Fire Ex-ADA Carlos Vega for His Age? Lawyers ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on Monday advanced closing arguments in former homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega's age discrimination lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia over his 2018 firing from the District Attorney's Office. A federal jury must now determine whether Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner terminated Vega, at the time 61, based on his age. Vega's attorney, Sidney Gold of Sidney L. Gold and Associates, said Krasner could not support his given reasons for terminating Vega.

Government

November 21, 2022, 1:11 PM