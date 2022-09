Who Got The Work

Melissa Friedland of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for New York City Health & Hospital Corporation and Tandym Group LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Erin Dicks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:22-cv-06515, Dicks v. N.Y.C. Health & Hospital Corp. et al.

Health Care

September 15, 2022, 7:21 AM