New Suit - Employment

The Mayo Clinic was sued Thursday in Minnesota District Court by three employees who were terminated in early 2022 after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The lawsuit, brought by Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, is part of a string of cases accusing the Mayo Clinic of wrongfully denying workers' requests for religious exemptions from the organization's vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00406, Dickman et al v. Mayo Clinic, The et al.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 6:24 AM