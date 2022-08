Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Raymond P. Tullos on behalf of the Estate of Gary Wayne Dickinson. The case is 2:22-cv-00112, Dickinson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.