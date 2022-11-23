New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit, filed by ChancoSchiffer Law on behalf of Daryl Chris Dickey, contends that Norfolk placed Dickey on medical leave for over 7 months due to his diabetes diagnosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04633, Dickey v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

November 23, 2022, 5:50 AM