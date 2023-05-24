Partners Dean Kristy and Felix S. Lee of Fenwick & West have stepped in to represent user experience research platform UserTesting Inc. and certain members of the company’s board of directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Monteverde & Associates, pursues claims that the defendants filed an incomplete and misleading proxy statement to convince UserTesting shareholders to vote in favor of an acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01320, Dickerson v. Macmillan et al.
May 24, 2023, 10:15 AM