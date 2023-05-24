Who Got The Work

Partners Dean Kristy and Felix S. Lee of Fenwick & West have stepped in to represent user experience research platform UserTesting Inc. and certain members of the company’s board of directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Monteverde & Associates, pursues claims that the defendants filed an incomplete and misleading proxy statement to convince UserTesting shareholders to vote in favor of an acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01320, Dickerson v. Macmillan et al.

Plaintiffs

Brenna Dickerson

Plaintiffs

Bower Law Group PC

Monteverde And Associates PC

defendants

Alexander Wong

Andrew Braccia

Andy Macmillan

Cynthia Russo

Darrell Benatar

Jon Pexton

Shannon Nash

Tatyana Mamut

Usertesting, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fenwick & West

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws