New Suit - ERISA

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit in Ohio Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, arising from a life insurance eligibility dispute, was filed by The Bushorn Firm on behalf of Jennifer Dickerson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01724, Dickerson v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Dickerson

Plaintiffs

The Bushorn Firm, LLC

defendants

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

Benefit Communications, Inc.

Rk Administrative Services, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations