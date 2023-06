New Suit - Employment Class Action

Genuine Parts, doing business as Napa Auto Parts, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Pelton Graham LLC, contends that warehouse associates are 'manual workers' and are therefore entitled to weekly paychecks under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00780, Dickerson et al v. Genuine Parts Company.

Wholesalers

June 29, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Alonzo Johnson

Juan Carrasquillo

Sean Brunson

Shaheed Dickerson

Plaintiffs

Pelton Graham LLC

defendants

Genuine Parts Company

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches