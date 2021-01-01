Who Got The Work

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partner Kevin P. Muck has entered an appearance for self-driving freight trucking developer TuSimple Holdings Inc. and certain top officers in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 31 in California Southern District Court by Berger Montague and Schall Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose safety concerns regarding TuSimple's technology, which was discussed in an article published in the Wall Street Journal last month. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities, JPMorgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are named as underwriters for the company's April 2021 IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:22-cv-01300, Dicker v. TuSimple Holdings, Inc. et al.