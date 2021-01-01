New Suit - Securities Class Action

Self-driving freight trucking developer TuSimple Holdings, certain top officers and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Berger Montague and Schall Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose safety concerns regarding TuSimple's technology, which was discussed in an article published in the Wall Street Journal last month. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities, JPMorgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are named as underwriters for the company's April 2021 IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01300, Dicker v. TuSimple Holdings, Inc. et al.