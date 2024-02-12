Phillips Lytle partner Chad W. Flansburg has entered an appearance for the County of Allegany and Terri Ross in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 28 in New York Western District Court by David M. Giglio & Associates on behalf of eight property owners who contend that their properties were taken without just compensation after being sold at tax auctions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-01332, Dickens et al v. County of Allegany et al.
