Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Standard Insurance to California Northern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by Mannion Lowe & Oksenendler on behalf of Daniel Dicesare. The case is 3:22-cv-07238, Dicesare v. Standard Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 4:50 PM