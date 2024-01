Who Got The Work

Ross W. Bartolotta of Swanson, Martin & Bell has entered an appearance for REV Recreation Group Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed Dec. 7 in Indiana Northern District Court by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the owner of a 2023 Holiday Rambler Admiral 29M. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:23-cv-00506, Dicaprio v. REV Recreation Group, Inc.

Automotive

January 22, 2024, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

John Dicaprio

Plaintiffs

Richard C Dalton LLC

defendants

REV Recreation Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Swanson, Martin & Bell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract