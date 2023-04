Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Brad A. Kauffman on behalf of Linda Dibari, accuses CVS of distributing an improper prescription to Dibari. The case is 2:23-cv-03085, Dibari v. CVS Pharmacy.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda Dibari

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Brad A. Kauffman

defendants

CVS Pharmacy

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims