Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fogler Brar O'Neil & Gray on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Third Coast Midstream, Occidental Petroleum and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by the Law Office of William J. Tinning on behalf of Santos Diaz, who was allegedly injured in an explosion while replacing a valve on an oil rig. The case is 4:22-cv-04379, Diaz v. Third Coast Midstream LLC et al.

Energy

December 19, 2022, 12:55 PM