Who Got The Work

King & Spalding partners Israel Dahan and Samantha Kavanaugh have entered appearances for the Gap and other defendants in a pending securities class action related to the retailers 'BODEQUALITY' size-inclusivity campaign. The case, filed Dec. 5 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the company's business prospects, specifically relating to the improper management of its inventory of plus size clothing at its Old Navy stores. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:22-cv-07371, Diaz v. The Gap, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 01, 2023, 7:14 AM