New Suit - Securities Class Action

The Gap, its CEO, Sonia Syngal, and CFO, Katrina O’Connell, were slapped with a securities class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the retailers 'BODEQUALITY' size-inclusivity campaign. The complaint, brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the company's business prospects, specifically relating to the improper management of its inventory of plus size clothing at its Old Navy stores. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07371, Diaz v. The Gap, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 7:03 AM