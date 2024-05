Who Got The Work

Gordon Lewis and Stephanie Baldwin of Jones Skelton & Hochuli have stepped in to defend Phoenix Union High School District in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed March 22 in Arizona District Court by Montoya Lucero & Pastor on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, is 2:24-cv-00643, Diaz v. Phoenix Union High School District.

Education

May 07, 2024, 7:37 PM

