Who Got The Work

Justin Reiter of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for George Fellows, G.F. Enterprises LLC and GFE Nostrand Avenue LLC in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Levin-Epstein & Associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-03340, Diaz v. G.F. Enterprises LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 11:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Ramon Diaz

Plaintiffs

Levin-Epstein & Associates, P.C.

defendants

G.F. Enterprises LLC

George Fellows

Gfe Nostrand Avenue LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations