Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against FedEx to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation, was filed by the Rizio Lipinsky Law Firm and the McNally Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 5:23-cv-01156, Diaz v. FedEx Ground Pkg System, Inc., a Delaware corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 16, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Diaz

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

FedEx Ground Pkg System, Inc., a Delaware corporation

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation