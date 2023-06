New Suit

Farmers Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Gulf Coast Insurance Lawyers on behalf of Blanca Diaz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01492, Diaz v. Farmers Insurance Exchange.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:53 PM

Blanca Diaz

Gulf Coast Insurance Lawyers, P.C.

Farmers Insurance Exchange

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute