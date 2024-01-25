Who Got The Work

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick partner W. Jan Pietruszka has entered an appearance for Dream Work Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Dec. 11 in Florida Middle District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a lead technician who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., is 5:23-cv-00714, Diaz v. Dream Work Services LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 25, 2024, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

William Diaz

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Dream Work Services LLC

defendant counsels

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations