Francis Giambalvo and Eric P. Dawson of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in as defense counsel to Diamond Central and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Feb. 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Heriberto A. Cabrera & Associates on behalf of a promotional flyer distributor who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, is 1:24-cv-01302, Diaz v. Diamond Central, LLC et al.

April 08, 2024, 8:43 AM

Edwin Diaz

Heriberto A. Cabrera & Associates

Diamond Central, LLC

Etrusco Bini

Jennifer Bonilla

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

