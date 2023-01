Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Clean Team Inc. and Andrew Thevenius to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hyderally & Associates on behalf of Milagros Diaz, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after testing positive for COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-00144, Diaz v. Clean Team, Inc. et al.

New Jersey

January 11, 2023, 7:02 PM