New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bluestem Brands, parent company to Fingerhut and other ecommerce sites, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over alleged violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims that the defendant’s website www.appleseeds.com hosts a Facebook Tracking Pixel that collects data on users’ video consumption and exploits that data for marketing purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02510, Diaz v. Bluestem Brands, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Diaz

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Bluestem Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/