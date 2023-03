Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Thursday removed a privacy class action against Amazon.com to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hedin Hall LLP, alleges that Amazon.com sent marketing text messages to consumers’ cell phone numbers without their consent, in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-21231, Diaz v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 30, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Diaz

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims