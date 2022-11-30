New Suit - Employment

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US Inc. was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Jundi Legal on behalf of Virgen Diaz-Rios, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after a co-worker overheard and reported the plaintiff for explaining to a colleague how she admonished her son for using the 'n' word. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02211, Diaz-Rios v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US., Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 30, 2022, 4:46 AM