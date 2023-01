New Suit - Consumer Class Actions

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Miller Law Firm and Fegan Scott LLC, contends that certain Ford vehicles have defective shift cable bushings, causing unintended vehicle movement which can lead to injuries and collisions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10029, Diaz et al v. Ford Motor Company.