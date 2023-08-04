Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Eslamboly Hakim on behalf of a mother and her minor child, who accuse the defendant of dropping jet fuel over the child's Independence Elementary school grounds in an effort to rectify an in-flight situation of a flight in transit from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai, China. The case is 2:23-cv-06325, Diaz et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 5:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Julian Diaz

Manuel Diaz

Selena Diaz

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel