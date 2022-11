Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by NeJame Law on behalf of five plaintiffs who are current and former Del-Air employees. The case is 6:22-cv-02157, Diaz et al v. Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 18, 2022, 3:25 PM