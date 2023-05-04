Who Got The Work

Walmart and other defendants have turned to attorney Sayyora Badalbaeva of Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin and partner Patrick E. Michela of Hill Farrer & Burrill to fend off a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed March 20 in California Central District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-02068, Diane K. Godfrey v. Regents of University of California et al.

California

May 04, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Diane K. Godfrey

Diane K. Godfrey

defendants

Federal Express Company Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Animal Legal Defense Fund Inc.

California Board of Optometry

California Board of Pharmacy

California Physicians Assistant Board

Dental Board of California

Dignity Health Medical Foundation Inc.

Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Inc.

Does

Gagnon Vision Medical Group Inc.

Los Angeles Times

McNaughton Newspapers Inc.

Medical Board of California

Ray Stone Inc.

Regents of University of California

Stanford Health Care

Tenet California Inc.

The UPS Store Inc.

defendant counsels

Peterson Bradford Burkwitz Gregorio Burkwitz And Su LLP

California Office Of The Attorney General

Polsinelli

Hill Farrer Burrill

Federal Express Corporation

Craddick, Candland And Conti

Hillman, Lucas And Canning PC

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Reed Smith

Morrison & Foerster

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz And Dolin

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz And Dolin PC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct