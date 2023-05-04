Who Got The Work

Walmart and other defendants have turned to attorney Sayyora Badalbaeva of Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin and partner Patrick E. Michela of Hill Farrer & Burrill to fend off a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed March 20 in California Central District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-02068, Diane K. Godfrey v. Regents of University of California et al.

California

May 04, 2023, 10:29 AM

