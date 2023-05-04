Who Got The Work
Walmart and other defendants have turned to attorney Sayyora Badalbaeva of Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin and partner Patrick E. Michela of Hill Farrer & Burrill to fend off a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed March 20 in California Central District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-02068, Diane K. Godfrey v. Regents of University of California et al.
California
May 04, 2023, 10:29 AM
Plaintiffs
- Diane K. Godfrey
defendants
- Federal Express Company Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Animal Legal Defense Fund Inc.
- California Board of Optometry
- California Board of Pharmacy
- California Physicians Assistant Board
- Dental Board of California
- Dignity Health Medical Foundation Inc.
- Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Inc.
- Does
- Gagnon Vision Medical Group Inc.
- Los Angeles Times
- McNaughton Newspapers Inc.
- Medical Board of California
- Ray Stone Inc.
- Regents of University of California
- Stanford Health Care
- Tenet California Inc.
- The UPS Store Inc.
defendant counsels
- Peterson Bradford Burkwitz Gregorio Burkwitz And Su LLP
- California Office Of The Attorney General
- Polsinelli
- Hill Farrer Burrill
- Federal Express Corporation
- Craddick, Candland And Conti
- Hillman, Lucas And Canning PC
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani
- Reed Smith
- Morrison & Foerster
- Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz And Dolin
- Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz And Dolin PC
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct