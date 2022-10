Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment class action against Total Longterm Care to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Kokozian Law Firm on behalf of current, former and prospective employees who accuse the defendant of acquiring unauthorized credit and background checks to make hiring and employment decisions. The case is 5:22-cv-01864, Diane Gonzales v. Total Longterm Care, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 24, 2022, 6:34 PM