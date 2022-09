New Suit

Progressive, Aetna and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of William L. Goldman on behalf of Diane Edson, accuses Aetna of wrongfully imposing a lien on a settlement arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03581, Edson v. Progressive Direct Insurance Co. et al.