Who Got The Work

Donald F. Zimmer Jr. and Jennifer Taylor Stewart of King & Spalding have stepped in as defense counsel to Walmart in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of Diana Hernandez, is part of a string of cases alleging failure to warn about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 5:22-cv-01331, Diana Hernandez et al v. Walmart Inc.