Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clausen Miller on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against Wells Fargo and Living in Fulfillment Everyday Federal Credit Union to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Forshey & Prostok, claims that a 'hacker' obtained a check from plaintiff Diamond Ridge Development Corp. by posing as a subcontractor, then forged an endorsement and received the funds due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 4:22-cv-00922, Diamond Ridge Development Corp. v. Living in Fulfillment Everyday Federal Credit Union et al.